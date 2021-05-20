Subscribe
Beluga lentil salad with sungold tomatoes, parsley and shallot, part of a Levantine (Middle Eastern) grilled feast prepared by Chris Hanna at her home in Healdsburg, California, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

Beluga Lentil Salad with Tomatoes, Parsley and Shallots

May 20, 2021, 10:31AM

Beluga Lentil Salad with Tomatoes, Parsley and Shallots

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup black beluga lentils

2 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

⅟₃ cup extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 small shallots, finely chopped

1 pint Sungold tomatoes, halved

¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

Instructions

In a medium saucepan, combine the lentils with the stock and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until the lentils are just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a large bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegars and Dijon mustard. Gradually whisk in the extra-virgin olive oil until emulsified. Add salt and pepper. Toss the lentils, shallots, tomatoes and parsley with the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

— Chris Hanna

