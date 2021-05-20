Beluga Lentil Salad with Tomatoes, Parsley and Shallots
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
1 cup black beluga lentils
2 cups chicken stock
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
⅟₃ cup extra-virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
2 small shallots, finely chopped
1 pint Sungold tomatoes, halved
¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped
Instructions
In a medium saucepan, combine the lentils with the stock and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, cover and cook until the lentils are just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a large bowl.
In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegars and Dijon mustard. Gradually whisk in the extra-virgin olive oil until emulsified. Add salt and pepper. Toss the lentils, shallots, tomatoes and parsley with the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
— Chris Hanna
