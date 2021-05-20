Subscribe
BLT pasta by Josh Silvers, chef and owner of Jackson's Bar and Oven.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

BLT Pasta

May 20, 2021, 1:58PM
May 20, 2021, 1:58PM

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

6 ounces dried bow-tie pasta

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

3 ounces pancetta, cut into lardons, cooked and drained

— Pinch of salt

2 cups baby spinach

1 ounce Parmesan, grated

— Extra-virgin olive oil, to finish

Instructions

Cook the pasta according to the directions on the package, and save a small amount of pasta water.

Start the olive oil and garlic in a cold pan, then cook just until the garlic blooms and you can smell it, barely a minute.

Add tomatoes and pancetta and cook for 1 minute. Add the hot pasta into the pan and mix. Add 2 tablespoons of the pasta water (or water or wine) and a pinch of salt. Throw in the spinach and cook for 30 seconds, until wilted. Add in half the cheese and stir. Serve into bowls, top with the rest of the cheese and finish with olive oil.

— Josh Silvers

