Braised Chicken Thighs with Figs, Bacon, Garlic and Honey

Instructions

Fry the bacon in a medium saute pan until it gives up most of its fat but is not yet crisp. Transfer the bacon to absorbent paper and pour off all but 3 tablespoons of the fat.

With the pan over medium heat, saute the shallot until it’s soft and fragrant, 7 to 8 minutes.

Push the shallot to the side of the pan, add the chicken, skin side down, and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, until the skin begins to brown.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper, turn it over, season the skin side with salt and pepper and cook 3 to 4 minutes more.

Add the garlic, tucking it here and there between the chicken pieces.

Add the tarragon. Increase the heat to high, add the Madeira and cook until the liquid is reduced by half, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the chicken stock and again simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, this time for 6 to 7 minutes. Cover the pan, lower the heat and simmer very gently for another 10 to 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked to your liking.

Meanwhile, preheat an oven broiler. Melt the butter in a small saute pan set over low heat.

Saute the figs, cut side down, for 3 to 4 minutes, until heated through.

Transfer the figs to a work surface and carefully, so you don’t burn your fingers, wrap each half fig in a piece of bacon, securing the bacon with a toothpick if necessary. Set aside.

When the chicken is ready, use tongs to transfer it, skin side up, to a broiler pan. Set the wrapped figs alongside. Season everything all over with black pepper and cook until the chicken skin and bacon starts to crisp.

Increase the heat under the saute pan to high and reduce the pan juices.

Working quickly, brush the chicken and the wrapped figs with the warm honey and transfer to a serving platter. Use tongs to remove the tarragon sprig from the sauce, pour the sauce over the chicken and figs and garnish with fresh tarragon sprigs. Enjoy right away.

— Michele Anna Jordan