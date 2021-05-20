Breakfast Salad

Instructions

For the dressing: Make salad dressing in food processor or in bowl with a whisk. Finely chop shallot, garlic and thyme. Mix in Dijon and honey and add the vinegar. While mixing, slowly pour in olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Put in a dispenser and set aside. Makes 8 ounces, but salad only requires 4 tablespoons.

For the salad: Chop potato, and fry in hot oil or saute in a pan. Slice mushrooms and onion. Crisp the sliced bacon in a pan or on a baking sheet in the oven. Saute onion and mushrooms with a drop of oil.

Simmer a small pot of water with a splash of apple cider vinegar in it for poaching eggs.

Toss greens and spinach in a bowl with dressing. With your hands or tongs, plate dressed greens on a large dinner plate.

Carefully slice and scoop out avocado. Serve each salad with half an avocado. Scoop and serve three quarter-size balls of chevre on each salad. Top with sliced onions.

Carefully crack two eggs into simmering pot of water. (You can crack the eggs in a bowl and carefully slide them into the low-simmering water; be careful not to crack the yolk.) Simmer for 7 minutes until whites are cooked but yolks are still runny, or longer if desired.

With a spoon, transfer hot mushrooms and crispy potatoes to salad and sprinkle around. Place two strips of bacon on top of each salad. Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove poached egg and place in between bacon strips on the top of the salads. Garnish egg with cracked pepper. Drizzle dressing on top.

— Ryan Ramey