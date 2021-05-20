Breakfast Salad
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
For the dressing
1 small or ½ large shallot
1 -2 cloves garlic (depending on size)
1 bunch thyme
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey
½ cup apple cider vinegar
1 cup organic extra-virgin olive oil
— Salt and pepper, a pinch of each
For the salad
1 medium Yukon gold potato, parboiled
3 -4 king trumpet mushrooms
— Red onion, a few thinly sliced rings for each salad
4 strips bacon
3 ounces baby mixed green lettuces
½ ounce baby spinach
1 avocado, sliced (half of one for each salad)
1 container chevre
2 eggs
Instructions
For the dressing: Make salad dressing in food processor or in bowl with a whisk. Finely chop shallot, garlic and thyme. Mix in Dijon and honey and add the vinegar. While mixing, slowly pour in olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Put in a dispenser and set aside. Makes 8 ounces, but salad only requires 4 tablespoons.
For the salad: Chop potato, and fry in hot oil or saute in a pan. Slice mushrooms and onion. Crisp the sliced bacon in a pan or on a baking sheet in the oven. Saute onion and mushrooms with a drop of oil.
Simmer a small pot of water with a splash of apple cider vinegar in it for poaching eggs.
Toss greens and spinach in a bowl with dressing. With your hands or tongs, plate dressed greens on a large dinner plate.
Carefully slice and scoop out avocado. Serve each salad with half an avocado. Scoop and serve three quarter-size balls of chevre on each salad. Top with sliced onions.
Carefully crack two eggs into simmering pot of water. (You can crack the eggs in a bowl and carefully slide them into the low-simmering water; be careful not to crack the yolk.) Simmer for 7 minutes until whites are cooked but yolks are still runny, or longer if desired.
With a spoon, transfer hot mushrooms and crispy potatoes to salad and sprinkle around. Place two strips of bacon on top of each salad. Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove poached egg and place in between bacon strips on the top of the salads. Garnish egg with cracked pepper. Drizzle dressing on top.
— Ryan Ramey
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: