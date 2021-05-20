Bûche de Noël

Instructions

For cake: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Grease paper.

In a bowl, beat yolks with half the sugar on high for 5 minutes. Beat in vanilla and cocoa powder. Pour mixture into another bowl and wash bowl and whisk attachment. In the clean bowl, beat whites with cream of tartar and salt until soft peaks form. Slowly add the rest of the sugar and continue whisking until stiff peaks form. Fold a third of egg whites into yolk mixture until mostly mixed in. Gently fold in the rest of the whites.

Pour cake batter into prepared pan and bake until cake springs back, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool for 3 minutes. Flip cake onto a clean kitchen towel that has been dusted with cocoa powder. Gently roll the cake while it is still hot. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until cold.

For mousse: Over a double boiler or a metal bowl set over a pan of boiling water (but not touching the water), melt chocolate and butter until completely melted. Turn off heat and leave top of double boiler or bowl in place to keep chocolate warm while you prepare the egg whites.

In a separate bowl, beat whites until stiff but not dry. Add yolks to the warm chocolate mixture. Fold whipped whites into chocolate. Fold in softly whipped cream. Remove cake from refrigerator and unwrap and unroll cake. Spread all of chocolate mousse mixture evenly on top of cake. Roll up cake and filling slowly. Wrap finished cake and place in freezer until mousse is set.

For ganache: When mousse is firm, prepare ganache. Place chopped chocolate in a small bowl. Bring cream and butter to a rolling boil in a small saucepan. Immediately pour hot cream over chocolate and let sit for 1 minute. Gently whisk chocolate until smooth.

Remove cake from freezer and unwrap. Carefully spread warm ganache onto cake. Allow the ganache to set for 2 to 3 minutes. While it’s still soft to the touch, use an offset spatula or fork to create “bark” on the “log” by making long strokes on the ganache.

Refrigerate cake until ganache is hardened and set. Keep in fridge and serve cold, within an hour of taking out of the fridge.

— Casey Stone