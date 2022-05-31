Bün (Vietnamese Noodle Salad)

¼ cup very small Thai basil leaves, optional (use only when in season)

Instructions

Put the garlic, serrano, ginger, sugar, fish sauce, lime juice and a tablespoon of water into a bowl and stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Taste and correct for acid and sugar balance. Cover and set aside for at least an hour and as long as several hours.

Put the noodles into a large bowl, cover with hot water and set aside while you prepare the vegetables.

When the noodles are tender, in about 15 minutes, drain them thoroughly and set aside.

Put the cabbage, pea shoots, scallions, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, spearmint and basil, if using, into a large bowl and toss gently. Divide among 4 large soup bowls.

Divide the noodles among the servings, mounding them on top of the vegetables. Top with your protein of choice and garnish with the peanuts and cilantro springs.

Drizzle dressing over each portion and enjoy right away.

Note: If you have leftover barbecued pork, slice it and add it to the salad. You’ll need about a pound, though there is no reason to measure. Other options include leftover teriyaki chicken, fried tofu, sauteed shrimp, thinly sliced beef seared rare and flash-sauteed squid.

— Michele Anna Jordan