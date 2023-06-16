Buttermilk Biscuits & Country Gravy
Makes 8 biscuits
[/feature]
[feature: recipe]
Makes about 3 quarts
Ingredients
1 tablespoon butter
½ yellow onion, diced
4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
¼ bunch of thyme, minced
¼ bunch of sage, minced
1 pound bulk breakfast sausage (or chopped links removed from casing)
1 quart bone broth
½ cup roux (¼ cup melted butter and ¼ cup flour)
1 quart whole milk
¼ cup heavy cream
1½ teaspoons sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
Heat the butter in a medium pot over medium heat and saute the onion, garlic, thyme, sage and sausage until the onions are browned and the sausage is fully cooked.
Add the broth and bring to a boil, then simmer on medium heat.
In a separate pan (this is important), brown the roux over medium heat. Then add it to the sausage mixture, stirring until it’s welldissolved and the mixture thickens.
Add the milk to the pot. Bring the mixture to a low simmer, stirring occasionally.
Remove from the heat and add the heavy cream, minced sage, salt and pepper. Stir and taste.
— Ryan Ramey
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: