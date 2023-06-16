Buttermilk Biscuits & Country Gravy

Instructions

Heat the butter in a medium pot over medium heat and saute the onion, garlic, thyme, sage and sausage until the onions are browned and the sausage is fully cooked.

Add the broth and bring to a boil, then simmer on medium heat.

In a separate pan (this is important), brown the roux over medium heat. Then add it to the sausage mixture, stirring until it’s welldissolved and the mixture thickens.

Add the milk to the pot. Bring the mixture to a low simmer, stirring occasionally.

Remove from the heat and add the heavy cream, minced sage, salt and pepper. Stir and taste.

— Ryan Ramey