Buttermilk cinnamon coffee cake with berries topped with champagne sabayon for brunch by John Ash. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Buttermilk Cinnamon Coffee Cake

May 20, 2021, 3:22PM
Makes 12 servings

Ingredients

cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ginger

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup white sugar, preferably organic

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 egg, beaten

1 cup buttermilk

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix the flour, salt, cinnamon, ginger, both sugars and oil. Remove ¾ cup of this mixture to a separate bowl, stir in the nuts and set aside to use as a topping.

To the remaining batter, add the baking soda, baking powder, egg and buttermilk. Mix to combine all ingredients. Small lumps in the batter are OK.

Pour the batter into a well-greased, 8-inch square by 2-inch deep baking pan or dish. Sprinkle the topping mixture evenly over the surface. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Remove and let cool.

— John Ash

