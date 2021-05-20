Buttermilk Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
2¼ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ginger
1 cup brown sugar
¾ cup white sugar, preferably organic
¾ cup vegetable oil
1 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 egg, beaten
1 cup buttermilk
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix the flour, salt, cinnamon, ginger, both sugars and oil. Remove ¾ cup of this mixture to a separate bowl, stir in the nuts and set aside to use as a topping.
To the remaining batter, add the baking soda, baking powder, egg and buttermilk. Mix to combine all ingredients. Small lumps in the batter are OK.
Pour the batter into a well-greased, 8-inch square by 2-inch deep baking pan or dish. Sprinkle the topping mixture evenly over the surface. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes. Remove and let cool.
— John Ash
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: