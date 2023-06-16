Butternut Squash Soup

— Toasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds) or almonds, chopped chives and a drizzle of fruity olive or toasted nut oil, to garnish

3 cups or so rich chicken or vegetable stock

1½ tablespoons, or to taste, good-quality curry powder, such as Madras

Instructions

In a deep saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onions and garlic and saute until very soft but not brown. Add the curry and saute for a minute or 2 longer or until fragrant.

Add the stock and the squash and transfer to a blender or food processor. Puree, in batches if necessary.

Return mixture to the saucepan and add the nutmeg, honey and crème fraîche. Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer. Stir in sherry and correct the seasoning with salt and pepper. Thin with additional stock, if you like.

To serve, ladle the soup into warm soup bowls and top with garnish of your choice.

Note: To roast the squash, cut a 1½-pound squash in half, scoop out the

seeds, season with salt and pepper and roast cut side up in a preheated

375-degree oven for 30 minutes or until flesh is soft. Scoop flesh out of

shell and discard shell.

— John Ash