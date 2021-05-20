California Winter Bowl

Instructions

In a medium pot, place 1 cup farro and cover with about 2 cups water, generously salted. Bring to a boil, then turn down to a simmer and cook until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and cool, then toss with a bit of olive oil to coat and gloss up the grains.

For the squash, preheat oven to 450 degrees and get a baking sheet ready. Wash the squash, slice it lengthwise and scrape out seeds. Once clean, turn it flesh side down, slice ½-inch half moons and place in a bowl. Drizzle in olive oil, season with salt and pepper, coat well and line up each half moon on the sheet pan. Roast for about 15 minutes or until soft and a bit caramelized. Cool.

Remove the peel of the orange with your knife and cut the orange in half. Slice ½-inch pieces and make sure to discard any seeds. On a mandoline or the large size on a box grater, shave the Brussels sprouts into paper-thin slices. Do the same for the red onion.

For the vinaigrette: Mix the first four ingredients together and slowly drizzle olive oil to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

To assemble: Mix all ingredients together (make sure to save a few pieces of squash, oranges and feta for garnish) in large bowl and toss with the dressing. Using your clean hands, toss very well and taste for seasoning. Place on platter and garnish the salad, using your reserved pieces of squash, orange, mint and feta.

— Johnny and Julia Gnall