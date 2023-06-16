A Cardamom Mocha with two chicken empanadas at Grand Central Petaluma. (Darryl Bush / For The Press Democrat)

June 16, 2023, 2:00PM

Makes one 12-ounce cup

Ingredients

2 ounces hot water, or just enough to melt the chocolate

1 10-gram bar of 63% cardamom chocolate

1 tablespoon raw cacao powder

1 teaspoon sugar

2 shots espresso

6 ounces whole milk or milk of your choice

— Whipped cream, for garnish

— Cacao nibs, for garnish

Instructions

Pour hot water over the cardamom chocolate bar until it melts. Add raw cacao powder and sugar while continually stirring.

Pour the 2 espresso shots over the melted chocolate and stir for 30 seconds. Steam milk and pour it over chocolate mixture.

Add whipped cream and cacao nibs for decoration.

— Natalie and Juan Carlos Vinueza

