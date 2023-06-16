Cardamom Mocha
Makes one 12-ounce cup
Ingredients
2 ounces hot water, or just enough to melt the chocolate
1 10-gram bar of 63% cardamom chocolate
1 tablespoon raw cacao powder
1 teaspoon sugar
2 shots espresso
6 ounces whole milk or milk of your choice
— Whipped cream, for garnish
— Cacao nibs, for garnish
Instructions
Pour hot water over the cardamom chocolate bar until it melts. Add raw cacao powder and sugar while continually stirring.
Pour the 2 espresso shots over the melted chocolate and stir for 30 seconds. Steam milk and pour it over chocolate mixture.
Add whipped cream and cacao nibs for decoration.
— Natalie and Juan Carlos Vinueza
