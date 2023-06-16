Cardamom Mocha

6 ounces whole milk or milk of your choice

2 ounces hot water, or just enough to melt the chocolate

Instructions

Pour hot water over the cardamom chocolate bar until it melts. Add raw cacao powder and sugar while continually stirring.

Pour the 2 espresso shots over the melted chocolate and stir for 30 seconds. Steam milk and pour it over chocolate mixture.

Add whipped cream and cacao nibs for decoration.

— Natalie and Juan Carlos Vinueza