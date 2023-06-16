Roasted Carrot Cake with Coconut Whipped Cream from Ellen Schick of Windsor, author of the food blog, An Italian Dish, where she she shares all kinds of vegetable recipes that she has created from local, seasonal produce. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Carrot Cake with Vegan Whipped Cream Frosting

June 16, 2023, 2:50PM
Makes one 9-inch double-layer cake

Ingredients

For the carrots

3 pounds carrots (about 10 medium, to yield 2 cups carrot pulp)

2 tablespoons olive oil

— Pinch of salt

For the cake

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, plus more for garnish

1 pinch nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup sunflower oil

1 cup applesauce (unsweetened)

½ cup almond milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the frosting

2 13-ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk (refrigerated)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

To garnish

¼ cup chopped walnuts, optional

Instructions

For the carrots: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Wash and slice carrots in fourths, lengthwise. Place in a baking dish and coat with olive oil and a pinch of salt. Roast until soft and caramelized, about 30 minutes, tossing halfway through. When cool, place the roasted carrots in a food processor and pulse to make a coarse pulp. Set aside.

For the cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix together all dry ingredients except sugar.

In a separate bowl, whisk together sugar and oil. Stir in applesauce, milk, vanilla extract and carrot pulp.

Add dry ingredients into wet and stir to combine. Prepare two 9-inch cake pans by greasing and dusting with flour. Spoon in the batter, dividing it evenly. Cook on the center rack for 30 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on wire racks.

For the frosting: Place the cans of coconut milk in the refrigerator the night before to make sure they are fully chilled. Open the cans and scoop out the milk solids and place in a metal bowl. (The coconut water can be saved for another use.) Add maple syrup and vanilla extract. Blend for 1 minute using a hand mixer. Wait until the cake has completely cooled before frosting between layers, top and sides.

Garnish with chopped walnuts, if desired.

— Ellen Shick

