Carrot Dog

Instructions

Roast or steam the carrots whole until they are quite tender when pierced with a fork or bamboo skewer. The exact time will vary based on the thickness of the carrots.

When the carrots are ready, quickly toast the buns, set them on a work surface and divide the sauerkraut between them. Top with a carrot, add onions and squirt or slather mustard on top.

β€” Michele Anna Jordan