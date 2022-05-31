Subscribe
Carrot Hot Dog.

Carrot Dog

May 31, 2022, 1:44PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Carrot Dog

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

2 whole medium carrots, scrubbed or peeled and trimmed

2 whole wheat hot dog buns

Olive oil

¼ cup sauerkraut

2 tablespoons minced red onion

Mustard of choice

Other condiments of choice

Instructions

Roast or steam the carrots whole until they are quite tender when pierced with a fork or bamboo skewer. The exact time will vary based on the thickness of the carrots.

When the carrots are ready, quickly toast the buns, set them on a work surface and divide the sauerkraut between them. Top with a carrot, add onions and squirt or slather mustard on top.

— Michele Anna Jordan

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette