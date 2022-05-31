Carrot Dog
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
2 whole medium carrots, scrubbed or peeled and trimmed
2 whole wheat hot dog buns
Olive oil
¼ cup sauerkraut
2 tablespoons minced red onion
Mustard of choice
Other condiments of choice
Instructions
Roast or steam the carrots whole until they are quite tender when pierced with a fork or bamboo skewer. The exact time will vary based on the thickness of the carrots.
When the carrots are ready, quickly toast the buns, set them on a work surface and divide the sauerkraut between them. Top with a carrot, add onions and squirt or slather mustard on top.
— Michele Anna Jordan
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: