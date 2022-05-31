Celery Root and Apple Soup

Orange-infused or other extra-virgin olive oil for garnish (see note)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place prosciutto in a single layer on a parchment- or silpat-lined baking sheet and bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until prosciutto is crisp. Set aside to cool.

Melt butter in large, heavy pot over medium heat. Add celery root, apples, onion and curry powder. Cook, stirring until onions are translucent and apples and celery root are softened, about 12 minutes. Try not to brown.

Add broth and apple cider, bring to a simmer and cook until celery root and apples are soft, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cool a bit and, working in batches, puree soup in a blender along with the crème fraîche, or use an immersion blender. Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

Break up reserved prosciutto into shards. Ladle soup into warm bowls and sprinkle prosciutto over each serving along with the chives. Drizzle with orange oil and serve immediately.

Note: There are several brands of fruit-infused oils on the market. I like Agrumato from Italy and O from California.

— John Ash