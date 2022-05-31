Subscribe
Celery Root and Apple Soup. (John Burgess / Press Democrat)

Celery Root and Apple Soup

May 31, 2022, 1:55PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Celery Root and Apple Soup

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

6 thin slices prosciutto

4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter

pounds celery root, peeled and diced

2 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and diced (2 medium apples)

2 cups peeled and chopped onion

1 teaspoon curry powder, or to taste

3 cups (or more) chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup (or more) apple cider

1 cup crème fraîche or heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper

¼ cup chopped chives

Orange-infused or other extra-virgin olive oil for garnish (see note)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place prosciutto in a single layer on a parchment- or silpat-lined baking sheet and bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until prosciutto is crisp. Set aside to cool.

Melt butter in large, heavy pot over medium heat. Add celery root, apples, onion and curry powder. Cook, stirring until onions are translucent and apples and celery root are softened, about 12 minutes. Try not to brown.

Add broth and apple cider, bring to a simmer and cook until celery root and apples are soft, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cool a bit and, working in batches, puree soup in a blender along with the crème fraîche, or use an immersion blender. Season to your taste with salt and pepper.

Break up reserved prosciutto into shards. Ladle soup into warm bowls and sprinkle prosciutto over each serving along with the chives. Drizzle with orange oil and serve immediately.

Note: There are several brands of fruit-infused oils on the market. I like Agrumato from Italy and O from California.

— John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette