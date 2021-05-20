Ceviche Clásico for Home Cooks

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

If using the sweet potato, cook it first. Spread a rectangle of cooking parchment on your work surface (if you do not have parchment, use aluminum foil, though it is no longer recommended for direct cooking because of health concerns).

Place the sliced sweet potato off center, season with salt and drizzle with a little olive oil. Fold the parchment over the sweet potato and close the packet by making 1- to 2-inch folds, starting at the top and continuing until the packet is tightly closed. Set on a baking sheet on the middle rack of the oven and cook for about 20 minutes. The sweet potato should be tender but have a bit of resistance; it should not be mushy. Remove from the oven, tear open the packet and set aside to cool.

Cut the fish into very thin slices and set in a wide, shallow bowl. Season lightly with salt and add the lime juice, red onion and hot pepper. Toss very gently and set aside for 5 minutes.

Divide among individual plates or bowls, add slices of sweet potato, if using, and enjoy right away, with tortilla chips or plantain chips alongside.

— José Navarro