Champagne Sabayon

Instructions

Beat the yolks, sugar and salt until light. Place mixture in a heatproof bowl over, but not touching, simmering water and whisk in the sparkling wine and kirsch. Continue whisking and turning the bowl until the mixture mounds and quadruples in volume. There should be no liquid visible and the mixture should be thick with the consistency of whipped cream. This will take 3 minutes or so. Spoon on top of fresh berries and serve immediately.

— John Ash