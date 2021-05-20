Subscribe
Buttermilk cinnamon coffee cake with berries topped with champagne sabayon for brunch by John Ash. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Champagne Sabayon

May 20, 2021, 3:38PM
Champagne Sabayon

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

7 large egg yolks

½ cup sugar

— Pinch of salt

¾ cup sparkling wine or Champagne

2 tablespoons kirsch or orange-flavored liqueur, such as Grand Marnier (optional)

2 cups or so fresh berries of your choice

Instructions

Beat the yolks, sugar and salt until light. Place mixture in a heatproof bowl over, but not touching, simmering water and whisk in the sparkling wine and kirsch. Continue whisking and turning the bowl until the mixture mounds and quadruples in volume. There should be no liquid visible and the mixture should be thick with the consistency of whipped cream. This will take 3 minutes or so. Spoon on top of fresh berries and serve immediately.

— John Ash

