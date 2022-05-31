Chicken and Za’atar Salad

1 teaspoon za’atar, such as the Miracle Plum House Za’atar

Instructions

Place lettuce in a bowl and layer on chicken, chickpeas, radish, carrots, red onions, dates and feta. Sprinkle chicken with za’atar and serve vinaigrette on the side.

For vinagrette: Place vinegar and quince syrup in a bowl. Slowly stream in olive oil while whisking. Continue whisking until emulsified.

Add salt and pepper, to taste.

— Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim