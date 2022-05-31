Subscribe
Chicken + Za'atar Salad with greens, chicken, garbanzos, pickles (radish, carrots + red onions), dates, feta and a banyuls vinaigrette from the Miracle Plum Kitchen in Santa Rosa. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Chicken and Za’atar Salad

May 31, 2022, 1:39PM
Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

2 cups little gem lettuce

½ cup poached chicken

1⁄3 cup cooked (or canned) chickpeas

1 tablespoon pickled radish

2 tablespoons pickled carrots

2 tablespoons pickled red onions

1 tablespoon chopped medjool dates

2 tablespoons feta or another crumbly cheese

1 teaspoon za’atar, such as the Miracle Plum House Za’atar

ounces red wine vinaigrette (see recipe)

For vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ tablespoon quince syrup (honey can be substitute)

6 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Place lettuce in a bowl and layer on chicken, chickpeas, radish, carrots, red onions, dates and feta. Sprinkle chicken with za’atar and serve vinaigrette on the side.

For vinagrette: Place vinegar and quince syrup in a bowl. Slowly stream in olive oil while whisking. Continue whisking until emulsified.

Add salt and pepper, to taste.

— Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim

