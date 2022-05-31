Chicken and Za’atar Salad
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
2 cups little gem lettuce
½ cup poached chicken
1⁄3 cup cooked (or canned) chickpeas
1 tablespoon pickled radish
2 tablespoons pickled carrots
2 tablespoons pickled red onions
1 tablespoon chopped medjool dates
2 tablespoons feta or another crumbly cheese
1 teaspoon za’atar, such as the Miracle Plum House Za’atar
1½ ounces red wine vinaigrette (see recipe)
For vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
½ tablespoon quince syrup (honey can be substitute)
6 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
Place lettuce in a bowl and layer on chicken, chickpeas, radish, carrots, red onions, dates and feta. Sprinkle chicken with za’atar and serve vinaigrette on the side.
For vinagrette: Place vinegar and quince syrup in a bowl. Slowly stream in olive oil while whisking. Continue whisking until emulsified.
Add salt and pepper, to taste.
— Sallie Miller and Gwen Gunheim
