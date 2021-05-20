Chicken Piccata

Instructions

Butterfly the chicken breasts and cut them in half horizontally. Working with one breast half at a time, place the chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap and, using a meat pounder or another heavy and flat object like a skillet, gently pound to an even thickness of about ¼ inch.

Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Place the flour in a shallow bowl and dredge the chicken in it. Shake off the excess.

In a nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat, warm 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Place two pieces of chicken in the pan and cook, turning once, until browned on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Transfer to a platter or individual plates. Warm the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan and repeat with the remaining chicken.

Reduce the heat to medium and add 1 tablespoon butter in the pan. Add the shallot and cook until softened and lightly brown, about 1 minute. Add the wine, lemon juice and broth; increase the heat to medium-high and cook until the liquid is slightly reduced, about 5 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, the capers and parsley. Season to your taste with salt and pepper and additional drops of lemon juice, if desired. Splash the sauce over the chicken and serve immediately, topped with a sprinkling of chives.

— John Ash