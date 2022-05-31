Chickpea Sandwich
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
For Chickpea Sandwich:
1 4-inch-by-4-inch focaccia (or ciabatta square)
Enough chermoula to cover one side of focaccia bread (see recipe)
¼ cup Lemony Smashed Chickpeas (see recipe)
¼ cup brown sugar roasted carrots (see recipe below)
3 tablespoons feta (cut into slabs)
Small handful of arugula
For Lemony Smashed Chickpeas:
6 ounces cooked (or canned) chickpeas
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons tahini
1½ tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
For Chermoula:
1 bunch cilantro
1 bunch parsley
2 garlic cloves
¾ teaspoon cumin
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon harissa
1 lemon, juiced
2⁄3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
For Chickpea Sandwich:
To build the sandwich: Slice open focaccia and spread Chermoula on one side and Lemony Smashed Chickpeas on the other.
Layer the chickpea side with roasted carrots, feta and small pile of arugula. Top with the chermoula side and voilà! You have a sandwich.
For brown sugar roasted carrots: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut two carrots into thin paddles and add to a small bowl. Pour in a generous glug of olive oil. Toss to coat and spread on a sheet pan. Sprinkle with brown sugar, sea salt and a few grinds of cracked black pepper. Roast in the oven until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.
For Lemony Smashed Chickpeas:
Place cooked chickpeas, lemon zest and juice, tahini and olive oil in a bowl. Smash with a sturdy fork or potato smasher to desired consistency. Add salt and pepper, to taste. If you need to loosen the mixture, add more olive oil or aquafaba from the chickpea can.
For Chermoula:
Chop off the woody stems of the cilantro and parsley.
Place all ingredients except olive oil in the bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times to very coarsely chop.
Slowly pour in olive oil while the food processor is running. Process until chermoula has a texture similar to pesto. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
— Sallie Miller and Gwen Gundheim
