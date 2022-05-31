Enough chermoula to cover one side of focaccia bread (see recipe)

Instructions

For Chickpea Sandwich:

To build the sandwich: Slice open focaccia and spread Chermoula on one side and Lemony Smashed Chickpeas on the other.

Layer the chickpea side with roasted carrots, feta and small pile of arugula. Top with the chermoula side and voilà! You have a sandwich.

For brown sugar roasted carrots: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut two carrots into thin paddles and add to a small bowl. Pour in a generous glug of olive oil. Toss to coat and spread on a sheet pan. Sprinkle with brown sugar, sea salt and a few grinds of cracked black pepper. Roast in the oven until tender, about 15 to 20 minutes.

For Lemony Smashed Chickpeas:

Place cooked chickpeas, lemon zest and juice, tahini and olive oil in a bowl. Smash with a sturdy fork or potato smasher to desired consistency. Add salt and pepper, to taste. If you need to loosen the mixture, add more olive oil or aquafaba from the chickpea can.

For Chermoula:

Chop off the woody stems of the cilantro and parsley.

Place all ingredients except olive oil in the bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times to very coarsely chop.

Slowly pour in olive oil while the food processor is running. Process until chermoula has a texture similar to pesto. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

— Sallie Miller and Gwen Gundheim