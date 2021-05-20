Chili Colorado

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Sprinkle short ribs with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.

In a medium saucepan over high heat, bring the California, guajillo and chipotle chiles and 1½ cups of water to a simmer. Cover and reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until the chiles are just tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a blender and process until smooth.

Heat a large, heavy-bottom pot over medium-high heat, add ¼ cup olive oil, then sear the short ribs on all sides and remove from pot.

Add the garlic, onion and bell peppers to the drippings in the pot and saute until onions are translucent. Deglaze pot with California red wine, letting the wine evaporate as you scrape up the brown bits at the bottom. Mix in the cumin and oregano. Add the chile puree from the blender and the broth. Stir to blend, return the short ribs to the pot and pour in any juice from the bowl as well. Stir to coat, bring to a simmer, then cover and place the pot in the oven and braise until ribs are tender, about 2½ to 3 hours.

Spoon off any fat that rises to the surface. Transfer the ribs to a cutting board and cut the meat into small cubes. Add meat to the chili.

Bring to a simmer and add salt and pepper to taste and cayenne for spice.

— Chad Holmes