Chilled Asparagus Soup with Tarragon Crème Fraîche

3 bunches asparagus (reserve butts for stock and tips for garnish)

Instructions

For soup: Cook the asparagus butts in 1¼ quarts water for 20 to 30 minutes. Allow to cool.

Blanch the three bunches of asparagus (not the tips) in salted water until very tender, then shock in salted ice bath.

Blanch spinach in salted water, then shock in a salted ice bath. In a blender, add blanched asparagus, 1 cup of cold stock and a pinch of spinach. Blend and continue until all asparagus, spinach and stock are used.

Pass asparagus mixture through a chinois. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper. Place in refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

For garnish: Blanch asparagus tips in salted water, then shock in a salted ice bath.

Clean and quarter morels and discard ends. In a medium-size saute pan, cook morels in a little olive oil. Add the shallots, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook for about 2 minutes over medium heat.

Whip crème fraîche until soft peaks form, then mix in the tarragon. Garnish with fresh herbs such as chives and parsley.

Divide soup into bowls and top with morel mushrooms, asparagus tips and tarragon crème fraîche. Garnish with fresh herbs of your choosing. Drizzle a little extra-virgin olive oil over the top.

— Perry Hoffman