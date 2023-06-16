Chocolate Sparklers

Instructions

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine eggs, ¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar and honey. Whisk on high speed until very light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

Melt chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Alternately, melt chocolate in a microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring after each round to avoid burning.

In another bowl, whisk together almond flour, salt and cocoa powder. Add melted chocolate mixture to the almond mixture and stir well to combine.

Add ¼ of the whipped egg mixture to chocolate mixture and stir to lighten the batter. Gently fold in remaining egg mixture with a rubber spatula until completely incorporated, being sure to scrape all the chocolate off the bottom of the bowl.

Cover with plastic wrap and chill until firm, at least 2 hours or overnight.

Place ¼ cup sugar and ground cardamom, if using, in a small bowl. Using a small ice cream scoop or a 1-tablespoon measure, scoop out dough. If necessary, roll into a ball with your palms. Roll each round in sugar to coat.

Place all the rounds on a parchment-lined sheet pan and freeze for at least 2 hours or until very hard.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Take only enough dough from the freezer to fit on 1 sheet pan, with cookies spaced 1 inch apart.

Roll the rounds in sugar again and place on a new parchment-lined sheet pan.

Immediately bake for 10 to 12 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through. Cookies will look slightly cracked but sugar should not be browned when they are done. Repeat with remaining cookies or store dough in the freezer for up to 1 month and bake as needed.

— Shannon Moore