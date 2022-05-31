Chopped Israeli Salad with Amba Sauce
Add more salad ingredients for bigger serving size
Ingredients
Amba Sauce (Spiced Mango):
1 clove garlic
1 teaspoon fenugreek
1 teaspoon sumac
2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
2 very ripe mangos, diced
Pinch cayenne
For salad:
Tomato
Cucumber
Radish
Roasted peppers
Feta
Olives
Blackberries or peaches
To finish:
Pita chips (from store)
Red wine vinegar
Extra-virgin olive oil
Parsley, chopped
Mint, chopped
Hard-boiled egg, peeled and sliced
Small eggplant, skinned, sliced and sauteed in olive oil
Instructions
For Amba Sauce: In a small pan, saute chopped garlic, fenugreek and sumac until fragrant.
Add vinegar and mango and let simmer a few minutes until flavors come together. You may need to add a splash of water if it is getting too thick. Remove from heat, stir in cayenne, puree and set aside.
For the salad: Use whatever is available, in roughly equal parts. Blend chopped tomato, cucumber, radish, roasted peppers, feta and olives with fruit such as peaches or blackberries.
Toss all the chopped veggies, feta, fruit and pita chips with a bit of vinegar and olive oil and the herbs.
Place sliced hard-boiled egg on plate and top with sauteed eggplant.
Put veggies on top and drizzle with Amba Sauce. Reserve extra in sealed jar in fridge for 1 to 2 weeks
— Matt Spector
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: