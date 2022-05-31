Chopped Israeli Salad with Amba Sauce

Instructions

For Amba Sauce: In a small pan, saute chopped garlic, fenugreek and sumac until fragrant.

Add vinegar and mango and let simmer a few minutes until flavors come together. You may need to add a splash of water if it is getting too thick. Remove from heat, stir in cayenne, puree and set aside.

For the salad: Use whatever is available, in roughly equal parts. Blend chopped tomato, cucumber, radish, roasted peppers, feta and olives with fruit such as peaches or blackberries.

Toss all the chopped veggies, feta, fruit and pita chips with a bit of vinegar and olive oil and the herbs.

Place sliced hard-boiled egg on plate and top with sauteed eggplant.

Put veggies on top and drizzle with Amba Sauce. Reserve extra in sealed jar in fridge for 1 to 2 weeks

— Matt Spector