Chopped Israeli Salad with Amba Sauce. (John Burgess / Press Democrat)

Chopped Israeli Salad with Amba Sauce

May 31, 2022, 1:48PM
Chopped Israeli Salad with Amba Sauce

Add more salad ingredients for bigger serving size

Ingredients

Amba Sauce (Spiced Mango):

1 clove garlic

1 teaspoon fenugreek

1 teaspoon sumac

2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar

2 very ripe mangos, diced

Pinch cayenne

For salad:

Tomato

Cucumber

Radish

Roasted peppers

Feta

Olives

Blackberries or peaches

To finish:

Pita chips (from store)

Red wine vinegar

Extra-virgin olive oil

Parsley, chopped

Mint, chopped

Hard-boiled egg, peeled and sliced

Small eggplant, skinned, sliced and sauteed in olive oil

Instructions

For Amba Sauce: In a small pan, saute chopped garlic, fenugreek and sumac until fragrant.

Add vinegar and mango and let simmer a few minutes until flavors come together. You may need to add a splash of water if it is getting too thick. Remove from heat, stir in cayenne, puree and set aside.

For the salad: Use whatever is available, in roughly equal parts. Blend chopped tomato, cucumber, radish, roasted peppers, feta and olives with fruit such as peaches or blackberries.

Toss all the chopped veggies, feta, fruit and pita chips with a bit of vinegar and olive oil and the herbs.

Place sliced hard-boiled egg on plate and top with sauteed eggplant.

Put veggies on top and drizzle with Amba Sauce. Reserve extra in sealed jar in fridge for 1 to 2 weeks

— Matt Spector

