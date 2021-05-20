Subscribe
A soft corn taco of sauteed Romanesco zucchini, chorizo sausage, and cheese curds prepared by Michele Anna Jordan at her home in Sebastopol, on Sunday, June 8, 2014.(BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

Chorizo Zucchini Tacos with Cheese Curds and Hot Sauce

May 20, 2021, 2:27PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Chorizo Zucchini Tacos with Cheese Curds and Hot Sauce

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 3 to 6 servings

Ingredients

½ pound chorizo, such as Franco Dunn’s One World Sausage

1 medium Romanesco zucchini, trimmed, cut in half lengthwise and sliced into thin half rounds

6 corn tortillas

— Kosher salt

— Hot sauce

— Handful of cilantro leaves

3 ounces cheese curds, plain, broken into small pieces

Instructions

Remove the sausage casing and put the sausage into a heavy saute pan set over medium heat. Use a fork to break up the meat. Saute until it begins to loose its raw look; add the zucchini and continue cooking, turning now and then, for 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and remove from the heat.

While the filling cooks, warm the tortillas by your preferred method until they are very hot, soft and pliable. You could heat the tortillas in a heavy skillet or grill them on the stovetop, without oil.

Working very quickly, set the hot tortillas on individual plates and divide the filling among them. Top each taco with hot sauce, cilantro and cheese and serve immediately.

— Michele Anna Jordan

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette