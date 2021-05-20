Chorizo Zucchini Tacos with Cheese Curds and Hot Sauce

Instructions

Remove the sausage casing and put the sausage into a heavy saute pan set over medium heat. Use a fork to break up the meat. Saute until it begins to loose its raw look; add the zucchini and continue cooking, turning now and then, for 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and remove from the heat.

While the filling cooks, warm the tortillas by your preferred method until they are very hot, soft and pliable. You could heat the tortillas in a heavy skillet or grill them on the stovetop, without oil.

Working very quickly, set the hot tortillas on individual plates and divide the filling among them. Top each taco with hot sauce, cilantro and cheese and serve immediately.

— Michele Anna Jordan