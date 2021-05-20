Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a deep soup pot over moderate heat and add onions, garlic, carrots and celery. Saute until vegetables are lightly browned.

Add the tomatoes, wine, stock, bay leaves, basil, oregano, fennel seed and chile flakes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook, partially covered, for 25 minutes. Strain if desired, discarding solids, and return broth to pot. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add crab and mussels to the broth and cook over moderate heat until mussels open. Add fish and shrimp and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes or until fish is just cooked through.

Place a piece of toasted sourdough in the bottom of warm bowls and ladle soup on top. Sprinkle chopped parsley over everything and serve immediately.

— John Ash