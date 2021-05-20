Subscribe
Cioppino, a traditional fish stew from San Francisco. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Cioppino

May 20, 2021, 2:44PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

Cioppino

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

3 cups onion, chopped

3 tablespoons garlic, chopped

1 cup carrot, chopped

cup celery or fennel, chopped

1 28-ounce can whole peeled or diced tomatoes (preferably San Marzano)

cups red wine

5 cups fish or chicken stock

3 large bay leaves

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped, or 2 teaspoons dried

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried

2 teaspoons fennel seed

½ teaspoon red chile flakes, or to taste

— Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 whole Dungeness crab (2-3 pounds), cleaned and chopped into sections

pounds fresh mussels (18-24)

1 pound rockfish or Pacific cod, filets cut into 2-inch cubes

16 medium deveined shrimp

8 thick slices of sourdough brushed with garlic olive oil and toasted

¼ cup parsley, chopped

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a deep soup pot over moderate heat and add onions, garlic, carrots and celery. Saute until vegetables are lightly browned.

Add the tomatoes, wine, stock, bay leaves, basil, oregano, fennel seed and chile flakes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook, partially covered, for 25 minutes. Strain if desired, discarding solids, and return broth to pot. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add crab and mussels to the broth and cook over moderate heat until mussels open. Add fish and shrimp and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes or until fish is just cooked through.

Place a piece of toasted sourdough in the bottom of warm bowls and ladle soup on top. Sprinkle chopped parsley over everything and serve immediately.

— John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette