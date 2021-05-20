Cioppino
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients
¼ cup olive oil
3 cups onion, chopped
3 tablespoons garlic, chopped
1 cup carrot, chopped
⅔ cup celery or fennel, chopped
1 28-ounce can whole peeled or diced tomatoes (preferably San Marzano)
2½ cups red wine
5 cups fish or chicken stock
3 large bay leaves
¼ cup fresh basil, chopped, or 2 teaspoons dried
1 tablespoon fresh oregano, chopped, or 1 teaspoon dried
2 teaspoons fennel seed
½ teaspoon red chile flakes, or to taste
— Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 whole Dungeness crab (2-3 pounds), cleaned and chopped into sections
1½ pounds fresh mussels (18-24)
1 pound rockfish or Pacific cod, filets cut into 2-inch cubes
16 medium deveined shrimp
8 thick slices of sourdough brushed with garlic olive oil and toasted
¼ cup parsley, chopped
Instructions
Heat the olive oil in a deep soup pot over moderate heat and add onions, garlic, carrots and celery. Saute until vegetables are lightly browned.
Add the tomatoes, wine, stock, bay leaves, basil, oregano, fennel seed and chile flakes. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer and cook, partially covered, for 25 minutes. Strain if desired, discarding solids, and return broth to pot. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Add crab and mussels to the broth and cook over moderate heat until mussels open. Add fish and shrimp and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes or until fish is just cooked through.
Place a piece of toasted sourdough in the bottom of warm bowls and ladle soup on top. Sprinkle chopped parsley over everything and serve immediately.
— John Ash
