Citrus Marmalade Sour Cocktail

June 16, 2023, 1:22PM
Makes 1 serving

Ingredients

2 ounces whiskey (Straight Wheat Whiskey, Spirit Works Distillery recommended)

2 heaping bar spoons of orange marmalade (Fourteen Magpies Citrus Marmalade recommended)

1 ounce fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime)

1 ounce vanilla bean simple syrup

1 egg white, optional (see Note)

— Orange wedge, for garnish

— Ice

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds.

Add ice to the shaker and shake for another 20 to 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with orange wedge.

Note: If omitting egg white, add all ingredients including ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into rocks glass with 1 ice cube.

— Tanya Seibold

