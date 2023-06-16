Citrus Marmalade Sour Cocktail

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds.

Add ice to the shaker and shake for another 20 to 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with orange wedge.

Note: If omitting egg white, add all ingredients including ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into rocks glass with 1 ice cube.

— Tanya Seibold