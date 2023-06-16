Citrus Marmalade Sour Cocktail
Makes 1 serving
Ingredients
2 ounces whiskey (Straight Wheat Whiskey, Spirit Works Distillery recommended)
2 heaping bar spoons of orange marmalade (Fourteen Magpies Citrus Marmalade recommended)
1 ounce fresh lime juice (from 1 large lime)
1 ounce vanilla bean simple syrup
1 egg white, optional (see Note)
— Orange wedge, for garnish
— Ice
Instructions
Combine all ingredients except ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds.
Add ice to the shaker and shake for another 20 to 30 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with orange wedge.
Note: If omitting egg white, add all ingredients including ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into rocks glass with 1 ice cube.
— Tanya Seibold
