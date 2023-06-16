Classic Pancakes
Makes 12-16 small pancakes
Ingredients
1½ cups all-purpose flour (Guisto’s recommended)
3½ teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon sea salt
1 tablespoon organic sugar
1¼ cups milk, (Organic Clover or Straus recommended)
3 tablespoons melted butter
— Real vanilla extract, to taste
1 egg, preferably pasture-raised and organic
Instructions
Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Separately, mix the wet ingredients together. Then mix the wet ingredients into the dry, but don’t overmix. Some clumps are OK.
Butter a large cast-iron griddle or pan, wipe it, then fry the pancakes. When bubbles begin to form, the pancakes are ready to flip. Cook until done.
Top with butter, maple syrup, seasonal fruit and fresh whipped cream.
— Ryan Ramey
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: