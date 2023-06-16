Coffee-Poached Pears

Instructions

In a large, wide nonreactive saucepan, combine the coffee, brown sugar, zest and juice of the oranges, ginger and cinnamon stick and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 4 minutes. Add the pears and return to a simmer. Gently simmer until the pears are cooked through and tender, testing the pears with a toothpick. The cooking time will vary greatly depending on the type and size of pear. When they’re tender, remove from the heat. Strain 1 cup of the poaching liquid into a small saucepan to make the sauce. Leave the pears in their liquid while making the sauce.

Dissolve the cornstarch in the orange juice and add to the small saucepan containing the cup of poaching liquid. Bring to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes until lightly thickened. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

Serve the pears sliced and fanned out in shallow bowls or on plates. Spoon some of the sauce over and around the slices. Garnish with 2 or 3 orange segments, mint sprigs and whipped cream or ice cream.

— John Ash