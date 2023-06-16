Cranberry Brie Round

2 rounds of brie (6-8 ounces each), such as Mt. Tam triple cream

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Slice a checkerboard pattern into the round of sourdough bread, being careful not to cut all the way through the bottom of the bread. Do not separate the pieces of bread. Place bread on a parchment-covered rimmed baking sheet.

Melt butter in a saute pan over medium-low heat. Add whole garlic cloves and rosemary, plus salt and pepper, to taste. Lightly crush garlic as the mixture melts.

While butter melts, slice brie into 1-inch wedges and set aside.

Once butter is melted, remove the garlic and rosemary and pour about half the mixture into the crevices of the sourdough round. Reserve remaining butter.

Tuck brie wedges and about ½ the cranberries in between the slices of bread. Brush top of bread with some of the reserved butter and place in oven. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese is melting.

Remove from oven and place on a serving platter (a wood cutting board works well). Garnish with remaining cranberries and some rosemary leaves. Zest lemon over the loaf and serve warm.

— Bethany Barsman