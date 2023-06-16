Crabberry Liqueur from chef John Ash. (John Burgess/Press Democrat)

Cranberry Liqueur

June 16, 2023, 1:18PM

Cranberry Liqueur

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4 cups

Ingredients

4 cups whole cranberries (one 12-ounce bag)

cups vodka or light rum

2 cups sugar

— Zest from one small orange

Instructions

Rinse cranberries thoroughly and discard any stems or bruised berries. Coarsely chop the berries by hand or in a food processor and add to a clean jar with the rest of the ingredients.

Cover and store in a cool, dark spot for at least 2 months. Stir the contents every week or so to help dissolve sugar. Strain carefully and bottle with a tight-fitting cap or cork.

Allow to age at least 1 more month before using. Lasts indefinitely. Serve with a splash of sparkling water and an orange slice.

— John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.