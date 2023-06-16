Cranberry Liqueur

Instructions

Rinse cranberries thoroughly and discard any stems or bruised berries. Coarsely chop the berries by hand or in a food processor and add to a clean jar with the rest of the ingredients.

Cover and store in a cool, dark spot for at least 2 months. Stir the contents every week or so to help dissolve sugar. Strain carefully and bottle with a tight-fitting cap or cork.

Allow to age at least 1 more month before using. Lasts indefinitely. Serve with a splash of sparkling water and an orange slice.

— John Ash