Cranberry Liqueur
Makes 4 cups
Ingredients
4 cups whole cranberries (one 12-ounce bag)
2½ cups vodka or light rum
2 cups sugar
— Zest from one small orange
Instructions
Rinse cranberries thoroughly and discard any stems or bruised berries. Coarsely chop the berries by hand or in a food processor and add to a clean jar with the rest of the ingredients.
Cover and store in a cool, dark spot for at least 2 months. Stir the contents every week or so to help dissolve sugar. Strain carefully and bottle with a tight-fitting cap or cork.
Allow to age at least 1 more month before using. Lasts indefinitely. Serve with a splash of sparkling water and an orange slice.
— John Ash
