Subscribe
Chef John Ash prepares a fresh cranberry relish to go along with a Thanksgiving meal at his home in Santa Rosa on Thursday, November 7, 2013. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)

Cranberry Sorbet

May 31, 2022, 1:43PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Cranberry Sorbet

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes about 1 quart

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

pounds (5 cups) fresh or frozen cranberries

½ cup fresh lime juice, or to taste

2 tablespoons orange-flavored liqueur such as Grand Marnier (see note)

Instructions

Add sugar and water to a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until sugar has dissolved.

Add cranberries and simmer covered until berries have burst, about 10 minutes.

Strain mixture through a medium mesh strainer, pressing down gently on solids to extract the juices. Discard solids and chill the mixture, covered, for at least 2 hours. Stir in the lime juice and liqueur and freeze in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions. Transfer to an airtight container and put in freezer to harden.

Note: If you prefer a nonalcoholic version, you can use one of the orange-flavored syrups that are widely available and used to flavor coffees.

– John Ash

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette