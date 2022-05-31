Cranberry Sorbet
Makes about 1 quart
Ingredients
2 cups sugar
2 cups water
1½ pounds (5 cups) fresh or frozen cranberries
½ cup fresh lime juice, or to taste
2 tablespoons orange-flavored liqueur such as Grand Marnier (see note)
Instructions
Add sugar and water to a small saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until sugar has dissolved.
Add cranberries and simmer covered until berries have burst, about 10 minutes.
Strain mixture through a medium mesh strainer, pressing down gently on solids to extract the juices. Discard solids and chill the mixture, covered, for at least 2 hours. Stir in the lime juice and liqueur and freeze in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions. Transfer to an airtight container and put in freezer to harden.
Note: If you prefer a nonalcoholic version, you can use one of the orange-flavored syrups that are widely available and used to flavor coffees.
– John Ash
