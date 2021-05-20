Subscribe
Veggie Sticks with two dipping sauces, creamy dill and a nut dip from chef Domenica Catelli of Catelli’s restaurant in Geyserville. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat).

Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce for Veggie Sticks

May 20, 2021, 8:20AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce for Veggie Sticks

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

⅟₃ cup sour cream

⅟₃ cup plain yogurt (nonfat or regular) or kefir

2 teaspoons dried dill or 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

2 teaspoons granulated garlic

½ teaspoon honey

½ tablespoon white wine vinegar

¾ teaspoon salt

1 cup red bell pepper, celery, carrots or broccoli, cut for dipping

Instructions

Place sour cream and yogurt in a medium-size bowl and whisk in remaining ingredients. Stir until well blended. Keeps in refrigerator for up to a week. Serve with vegetable sticks.

— Domenica Catelli

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette