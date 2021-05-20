Creamy Dill Dipping Sauce for Veggie Sticks
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients
⅟₃ cup sour cream
⅟₃ cup plain yogurt (nonfat or regular) or kefir
2 teaspoons dried dill or 1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped
2 teaspoons granulated garlic
½ teaspoon honey
½ tablespoon white wine vinegar
¾ teaspoon salt
1 cup red bell pepper, celery, carrots or broccoli, cut for dipping
Instructions
Place sour cream and yogurt in a medium-size bowl and whisk in remaining ingredients. Stir until well blended. Keeps in refrigerator for up to a week. Serve with vegetable sticks.
— Domenica Catelli
