Creamy Polenta with Leeks and Spring Garlic

Instructions

To prepare leeks: Cut off the green leek tops, wash and add to 4 cups boiling water to make a vegetable broth. Meanwhile, to prepare the white leek tops, trim off the root hairs from the end of the leek and cut in half lengthwise. Wash carefully in cool water to remove any soil found between the layers. Then slice thinly.

In a Dutch oven or soup pot, heat the olive oil. Add the sliced leeks and spring garlic. Saute on low until fragrant and beginning to soften, about 7 minutes. Stir in a pinch of salt.

Set aside ¼ cup of leek/garlic mixture for garnish.

In the pot with remaining leek mixture, stir in 4 cups hot vegetable broth and whisk in the polenta. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Stir often and adjust heat to make sure the polenta does not stick. Continue to simmer uncovered, stirring often, for 20 minutes until polenta is thickened and begins to pull away from the sides of the pot.

Spoon cooked polenta into an 8-inch-by-8-inch glass dish and let cool.

As the polenta cools, it will begin to solidify. There are several serving options: plate right away for a creamier polenta or let sit for 30 minutes for a firmer polenta. Make the polenta in advance and cool in the refrigerator for a firm polenta. Cut into squares or use a cookie cutter for rounds. Top with a garnish from the reserved leek/garlic mixture and a healthy glug of extra-virgin olive oil.

— Ellen Shick