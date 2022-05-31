Crispy Fried Baby Artichokes

Instructions

Discard the outer leaves of the artichokes until you reach the pale green centers. Cut off the base, if it’s still there, and the top ¼ inch or so of each and discard. Cut the artichokes in half and drop in the batter to coat.

Heat an inch or 2 of vegetable oil in a deep saucepan or fryer to 360 degrees. Briefly drain half the artichokes and carefully slide them into the hot oil. Cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels and cook the remaining artichokes the same way. Sprinkle on a little seasoned salt and serve warm, with lemon wedges to squeeze over.

For batter:

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, cornstarch, baking soda and baking powder.

In a separate bowl, stir the water and vodka together. Slowly pour the liquid mixture into the flour mixture, gently stirring to combine. It should be the consistency of pancake batter. Add more water or equal parts flour and cornstarch as needed.

Note: Vodka helps fried foods become crispy compared to water or other liquids commonly used to make batters. During deep-frying, liquid in the batter vaporizes, which both dehydrates the batter and creates bubbles that give it more surface area. The dehydrated batter then begins browning, which ultimately leads to that crispy crust.

Because vodka is more volatile than water, it evaporates more quickly, which dries out the batter faster and more dramatically.

Inspired by J. Kenzi Lopez-Alt, culinary consultant of Serious Eats.

— John Ash