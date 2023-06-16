Deep-Fried Thai Omelette

Instructions

In a small mixing bowl, use a fork to mix all the ingredients (except frying oil) quickly and vigorously until the mixture is completely incorporated.

Put wok (or nonstick pan) on medium-high heat. When it’s hot, pour in the frying oil. Wait until the oil is hot. (You can check by drizzling in some of the mixture. If the mixture droplets puff and float up almost immediately, the oil is ready.)

Lower the heat to medium, pour in the mixture and use a spatula to start pushing the edges of mixture into the middle of the pan.

Repeat several times until the mixture is 70% cooked. This will create fluffiness and an evenly cooked omelette. Peek under the cooking side, and if the color is golden and caramelized, flip the omelette. Continue cooking for 30 seconds or until the omelette is fully cooked. Carefully lift the omelette, let the excess oil drip out, then put into a serving dish. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

— Ploypailin Sakornsin and Jeremy Kuo