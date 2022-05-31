DL Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, let butter so-en. Add the brown and white sugar and mix well with an electric mixer. Add the egg and mix in. Add the vanilla, flour, baking soda and salt and mix well. Fold in the chocolate chips. Refrigerate the dough for 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly grease a cookie sheet pan. Roll 12 to 15 balls of the dough and place on the cookie sheet 3 inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the edges start to turn golden brown.

Remove from oven and let cool on a rack.

— Dan Lucia