DL Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies
Makes 10 to 12 large cookies
Ingredients
1 stick soft butter
½ cup white sugar
½ cup brown sugar
1 large egg
2 tablespoons vanilla
1 cup flour, plus
2 tablespoons
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1½ cups chocolate chips
Instructions
In a mixing bowl, let butter so-en. Add the brown and white sugar and mix well with an electric mixer. Add the egg and mix in. Add the vanilla, flour, baking soda and salt and mix well. Fold in the chocolate chips. Refrigerate the dough for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Lightly grease a cookie sheet pan. Roll 12 to 15 balls of the dough and place on the cookie sheet 3 inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the edges start to turn golden brown.
Remove from oven and let cool on a rack.
— Dan Lucia
