Dry-Rubbed Turkey Breast

Instructions

To make the turkey: In a small bowl, combine the kosher salt with the sage, black pepper and sugar. Set the turkey in a large roasting pan and rub it with the spice mixture inside and out; refrigerate for at least 12 hours or up to 24 hours. Return the turkey to room temperature before roasting.

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees. Brush the turkey all over with the melted butter and roast for about 30 minutes, or until the skin is golden brown.

Reduce the oven temperature to 325 degrees and roast the turkey for about 1 hour, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast registers 160 degrees. Turkey will rest out to 165 degrees. Transfer the turkey to a carving board, cover loosely with foil and let rest for at least 30 minutes. Reserve all drippings for the gravy.

To make the gravy: For the roux, melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Whisk in flour. Reduce heat to low; whisk until roux is golden brown, about 2 minutes.

For drippings and assembly: Bring 6 cups of good turkey stock to a boil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add turkey drippings. If you’re short on drippings, skim fat from pan and add 1 to 2 cups chicken stock. Scrape up browned bits with a wooden spoon; strain liquid into stock. Season with salt and pepper. Whisk in roux. Reduce heat to low; simmer gently for 5 minutes to thicken gravy. Season, if desired.

— Perry Hoffman