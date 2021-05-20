Duck Egg Tortilla Española

Instructions

In a small pot, add sliced potatoes, 1 teaspoon salt and enough water to go 1 inch above the potatoes. Place over medium heat on the stove. Bring to a simmer, then turn off the heat. Let the potatoes sit in the water for 5 minutes, then drain and cool.

Cook the onions in a small saute pan with 1 tablespoon oil and 1 teaspoon salt, until tender, about 5 minutes.

In a mixing bowl, whisk the duck eggs, crème fraîche and onions. Then mix in the remaining 1 teaspoon salt and potatoes, gently. Place 2 tablespoons oil in a 6-inch pan and place on the stove over medium heat. When it is hot, just before the oil wants to smoke, pour the egg mixture into the pan. Make sure the egg coats all of the potatoes and onions. Place in a 350-degree oven for about 15 minutes. You will know it is done when you move the pan and the egg mixture no longer jiggles.

Flip it out onto a serving plate. Cut into four slices and top with salsa verde, if using. Serve with the aioli and a green salad on the side.

For aioli: Put the garlic cloves and oil in a small pot. Bring to a gentle simmer, then turn the heat to low, letting the garlic and oil steep for 15 minutes. Be careful not to brown the garlic, as this will make it bitter. Strain the oil into a bowl and let cool.

Using a mixer, blender or whisk, combine the three duck egg yolks, mustard powder and salt. Begin mixing for 1 minute, then slowly drizzle in the oil. Once all the oil is incorporated, add the lemon juice and taste.

— Daniel Kedan