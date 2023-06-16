Duncans Mills Cocktail
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
3 ounces silver tequila
1 ounce white vermouth (Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry Blanc recommended)
1½ ounces passionfruit syrup (Liber & Co. recommended)
1½ ounces lemon juice
2 ounces seltzer
2 fresh bay laurel leaves, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
In a cocktail shaker, combine the tequila, vermouth, syrup and lemon juice. Shake with ice to chill.
Strain and divide into 2 glasses over fresh ice.
Top off with seltzer and stir to combine. Add a bay laurel leaf to each glass and serve.
— Claudia Sutton
