A Duncans Mills cocktail, right, from Claudia Sutton’s book “Campfire Cocktail Hour.” (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Duncans Mills Cocktail

June 16, 2023, 1:38PM
Updated 56 minutes ago

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

3 ounces silver tequila

1 ounce white vermouth (Dolin Vermouth de Chambéry Blanc recommended)

ounces passionfruit syrup (Liber & Co. recommended)

ounces lemon juice

2 ounces seltzer

2 fresh bay laurel leaves, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

In a cocktail shaker, combine the tequila, vermouth, syrup and lemon juice. Shake with ice to chill.

Strain and divide into 2 glasses over fresh ice.

Top off with seltzer and stir to combine. Add a bay laurel leaf to each glass and serve.

— Claudia Sutton

