Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce (Shakshuka)
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
1 small jalapeño chile, stemmed and chopped, or to taste
1 15-ounce can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
1½ teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon sweet or smoked paprika
1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted
1 cup or more chicken stock or water
— Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ cup crumbled feta cheese
4 -6 eggs
2 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley, chopped
1 teaspoon dry mint, crumbled
— Warm pita, for serving
Instructions
Heat oil in a heavy 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic and jalapeños and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft and just beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add garbanzos, cumin and paprika and cook for another minute or 2.
Add tomatoes and 1 cup stock. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. With a wooden spoon, crush some of the beans to help thicken. Add more stock, if desired. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle feta over sauce.
Crack the eggs into sauce so eggs are evenly spaced. Cover skillet, reduce heat if sauce is bubbling too frantically and cook until whites are set but yolks are runny, 6 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle shakshuka with parsley and mint and serve with pita, for dipping.
Alternatively, eggs can be poached separately and added just before serving to heat through.
— John Ash
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: