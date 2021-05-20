Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce (Shakshuka)

Instructions

Heat oil in a heavy 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions, garlic and jalapeños and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is soft and just beginning to brown, about 6 minutes. Add garbanzos, cumin and paprika and cook for another minute or 2.

Add tomatoes and 1 cup stock. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. With a wooden spoon, crush some of the beans to help thicken. Add more stock, if desired. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle feta over sauce.

Crack the eggs into sauce so eggs are evenly spaced. Cover skillet, reduce heat if sauce is bubbling too frantically and cook until whites are set but yolks are runny, 6 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle shakshuka with parsley and mint and serve with pita, for dipping.

Alternatively, eggs can be poached separately and added just before serving to heat through.

— John Ash