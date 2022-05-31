Fall Squash Soup

Instructions

For vegetable broth: Assemble the vegetable broth by combining the fennel, carrots, celery, onions and garlic in a large stock pot and fill with the water (they should be covered). Place on stove and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes.

Strain and discard vegetables. Set aside broth for later, storing extra in refrigerator or freezer.

For the soup: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Start by sprinkling a generous amount of salt and a drizzle of olive oil on the flesh side of the squash, then placing it face down on a sheet pan that has been drizzled with olive oil.

Roast in the oven at 375 degrees for about 45 minutes, or until completely tender. (You can check for tenderness by inserting a knife. When it slides easily in and out with no resistance, it’s done.) Once the squash has cooled, scoop out the meaty flesh and set aside in a bowl.

In a large, heavy-bottom pot, add ¼ cup olive oil and set on stove on medium heat. Once warmed, add the yellow onion and slowly cook until it turns translucent and soft. Once so', add the garlic and stir until fragrant, then add the thyme and the grated nutmeg.

Next, add white wine and let everything reduce down to about half, making sure to regularly scrape any bits from the bottom of the pot. Add the roasted squash and stir to combine.

Next, pour 2 quarts of vegetable broth over the squash and onion mixture until covered. Add 2 teaspoons salt and let cook for about 30 minutes on low, stirring occasionally.

Puree in batches or use an immersion blender. When all soup is pureed and combined, check for seasoning and adjust with salt and pepper.

Serve in a bowl, garnished with roasted pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of really good olive oil.

— Johnny and Julia Gnall