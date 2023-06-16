Bruschetta with Fava Bean and Pistachio Pesto, center, from Ellen Schick of Windsor, author of the food blog An Italian Dish. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Fava Bean and Pistachio Pesto

June 16, 2023, 12:38PM

Fava Bean and Pistachio Pesto

Makes about 1 cup

Ingredients

1 pound whole fava pods (to yield ½ cup beans)

20 pistachios, shelled

1 whole garlic clove

2-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

teaspoons lemon juice

— Salt to taste

Instructions

To prepare the favas: Break open the thick outer pod and remove the beans inside. Drop the beans in boiling water to soften the outer skin, about 1 minute. Drain, cool and slip off skins. You will be left with the soft inner flesh of each bean.

Add the soft beans, pistachios and garlic to a food processor and grind to a rough paste. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Stir in the olive oil and add the lemon juice a bit at a time. Add salt and adjust to taste.

Use on bruschetta slices or in pasta.

— Ellen Shick

