Fava Bean and Pistachio Pesto

Instructions

To prepare the favas: Break open the thick outer pod and remove the beans inside. Drop the beans in boiling water to soften the outer skin, about 1 minute. Drain, cool and slip off skins. You will be left with the soft inner flesh of each bean.

Add the soft beans, pistachios and garlic to a food processor and grind to a rough paste. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Stir in the olive oil and add the lemon juice a bit at a time. Add salt and adjust to taste.

Use on bruschetta slices or in pasta.

— Ellen Shick