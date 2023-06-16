Fava Bean and Pistachio Pesto
Makes about 1 cup
Ingredients
1 pound whole fava pods (to yield ½ cup beans)
20 pistachios, shelled
1 whole garlic clove
2-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1½ teaspoons lemon juice
— Salt to taste
Instructions
To prepare the favas: Break open the thick outer pod and remove the beans inside. Drop the beans in boiling water to soften the outer skin, about 1 minute. Drain, cool and slip off skins. You will be left with the soft inner flesh of each bean.
Add the soft beans, pistachios and garlic to a food processor and grind to a rough paste. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Stir in the olive oil and add the lemon juice a bit at a time. Add salt and adjust to taste.
Use on bruschetta slices or in pasta.
— Ellen Shick
