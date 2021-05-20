Flourless Chocolate Cake with Red Wine Cherry Compote

Instructions

Butter an 8-inch cake pan and line it with parchment. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift the sugar and cocoa powder together into a small bowl, and set aside.

Set a pot on the stove with 2 inches of water for a water bath, and bring to a simmer. In a bowl that will sit in the top of the pot, add the chopped chocolate and butter. Place the bowl over the heat and gently stir with a heat-proof spatula until just melted (do not allow to get too warm). Whisk in the sugar and cocoa powder mixture until fully incorporated. Whisk in each egg individually, just incorporating each before adding the next. Whisk in vanilla and salt.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and place on a rack in the center of the oven. Bake for 30 minutes, until just set. Remove from the oven and cool to room temperature before turning out.

For the whipped crème fraîche: In a bowl, whisk together the sugar and crème fraîche until smooth. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until medium stiff peaks form. Fold the whipped cream into the crème fraîche mixture. Makes 2 to 3 cups.

To serve, slice into even slices and place on plates. Spoon 2 tablespoons dried cherries and syrup (see recipe below) next to the cake slice and top with the whipped crème fraîche.

For the Cherry Red Wine Compote: Bring the wine, cinnamon stick and sugar to a simmer and add the cherries. Return to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, until the cherries plump. Remove from the heat and allow to cool fully. Remove the cinnamon stick. Serve at room temperature. Will keep in the fridge for up to 1 week.

— Liza Hinman