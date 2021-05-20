Subscribe
Cinnamon French toast made from Village Bakery brioche topped with butter, fresh whipped cream, organic raspberries and real maple syrup with orange slices, sparkling wine and a cappuccino at Estero Cafe in Valley Ford, California on Wednesday, January 27, 2016. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)

French Toast

May 20, 2021, 3:05PM
Updated 31 minutes ago

Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

2 eggs

cup whole milk

¼ vanilla bean, scraped, or ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

— Sliced brioche bread

½ pint heavy whipping cream

¼ vanilla bean, scraped, or ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon maple syrup

— Clarified butter or oil for cooking

— Butter, to serve

— Organic berries, to serve

— Maple syrup, to serve

Instructions

Whisk eggs in a large bowl and mix in milk, ¼ vanilla bean (or ¼ teaspoon extract) and cinnamon.

Dredge slices of brioche in the egg mixture (two to three slices per person). While they soak, using an electric mixer or by hand, whip cream with ¼ vanilla bean (or ¼ teaspoon extract) and a tablespoon of maple syrup until peaks stand on their own. Transfer to container and refrigerate.

On a large skillet on medium to high heat, add clarified butter or oil of your choice and pan fry the soaked bread until lightly browned and egg is cooked throughout, about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Serve hot, topped with a teaspoon of fresh room-temperature butter, the whipped cream, berries and maple syrup.

— Ryan Ramey

