French Toast

Instructions

Whisk eggs in a large bowl and mix in milk, ¼ vanilla bean (or ¼ teaspoon extract) and cinnamon.

Dredge slices of brioche in the egg mixture (two to three slices per person). While they soak, using an electric mixer or by hand, whip cream with ¼ vanilla bean (or ¼ teaspoon extract) and a tablespoon of maple syrup until peaks stand on their own. Transfer to container and refrigerate.

On a large skillet on medium to high heat, add clarified butter or oil of your choice and pan fry the soaked bread until lightly browned and egg is cooked throughout, about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Serve hot, topped with a teaspoon of fresh room-temperature butter, the whipped cream, berries and maple syrup.

— Ryan Ramey