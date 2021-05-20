Subscribe
Peach tart by Summer Sebastiani, at Summer's Market & Deli, in Healdsburg.(Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Fresh Peach Tart

May 20, 2021, 3:32PM
Makes 4 small tarts

Ingredients

For dough

4 ounces powdered sugar

8 ounces unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

12 ounces all-purpose flour

For pastry cream

16 ounces whole milk, hot

2 ounces sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 ounce cornstarch

2 ounces sugar

1 whole egg

2 egg yolks

2 ounces butter

For topping

4 fresh peaches, pitted and sliced

Instructions

For dough: In a food processor, blend sugar and butter on low speed until combined. Add vanilla. Mix well, then add the flour slowly until dough forms. Do not overmix. Place dough onto plastic wrap and let chill for 4 hours. Roll out and form into tart pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.

For pastry cream: Bring hot milk, 2 ounces of the sugar and the vanilla to a boil. In a second pan, blend together the cornstarch and second 2 ounces of sugar, then blend in egg and yolks. Pour hot milk over the mixture and stir constantly over low heat until thick. Place butter in small pieces on top of cream. When cream is cool, stir in butter.

To assemble: Place pastry cream inside each tart shell. Top with the fresh peach slices.

— Summer Sebastiani

