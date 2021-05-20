Subscribe
Frisee Salad with Poached Eggs and Maple Roasted Bacon from chef John Ash. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Frisée Salad with Poached Eggs and Maple Roasted Bacon

May 20, 2021, 10:39AM

Frisée Salad with Poached Eggs and Maple Roasted Bacon

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

8 strips thick-sliced bacon

½ cup maple syrup

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or to taste

2 teaspoons grainy Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sugar, or to taste

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

— Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 gently packed cups of frisée greens, torn into medium-size pieces

1 small bunch upland cress, roots discarded

Instructions

Separate bacon and blot dry with paper towels. Coat both sides of bacon liberally with maple syrup. Lay bacon in a single layer on parchment or a silicone baking mat on a sheet pan.

Cook bacon in a preheated 400-degree oven, turning once, until browned and lacquered, about 12 minutes. Cut slices into thirds and set aside.

Prepare eggs for poaching: Bring a 4-quart skillet of water to a boil, add vinegar and reduce heat to medium-low. Crack each egg into its own ramekin and set aside. (Don’t cook the eggs yet.)

In a medium bowl, whisk together shallot, lemon juice, mustard, sugar and olive oil to make vinaigrette. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss frisée and cress with vinaigrette, to your taste. Divide greens and bacon between four plates.

Slide the eggs into the water and cook until just firm, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon to drain the eggs, top the salads with an egg and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Note: Eggs can be poached ahead of time and stored refrigerated in ice water. To serve, place the eggs in barely simmering water for 30 seconds before topping the salad.

— John Ash

