Frisée Salad with Poached Eggs and Maple Roasted Bacon
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
8 strips thick-sliced bacon
½ cup maple syrup
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
4 large eggs
1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or to taste
2 teaspoons grainy Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon sugar, or to taste
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
— Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
6 gently packed cups of frisée greens, torn into medium-size pieces
1 small bunch upland cress, roots discarded
Instructions
Separate bacon and blot dry with paper towels. Coat both sides of bacon liberally with maple syrup. Lay bacon in a single layer on parchment or a silicone baking mat on a sheet pan.
Cook bacon in a preheated 400-degree oven, turning once, until browned and lacquered, about 12 minutes. Cut slices into thirds and set aside.
Prepare eggs for poaching: Bring a 4-quart skillet of water to a boil, add vinegar and reduce heat to medium-low. Crack each egg into its own ramekin and set aside. (Don’t cook the eggs yet.)
In a medium bowl, whisk together shallot, lemon juice, mustard, sugar and olive oil to make vinaigrette. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss frisée and cress with vinaigrette, to your taste. Divide greens and bacon between four plates.
Slide the eggs into the water and cook until just firm, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon to drain the eggs, top the salads with an egg and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.
Note: Eggs can be poached ahead of time and stored refrigerated in ice water. To serve, place the eggs in barely simmering water for 30 seconds before topping the salad.
— John Ash
