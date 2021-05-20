Frisée Salad with Poached Eggs and Maple Roasted Bacon

Instructions

Separate bacon and blot dry with paper towels. Coat both sides of bacon liberally with maple syrup. Lay bacon in a single layer on parchment or a silicone baking mat on a sheet pan.

Cook bacon in a preheated 400-degree oven, turning once, until browned and lacquered, about 12 minutes. Cut slices into thirds and set aside.

Prepare eggs for poaching: Bring a 4-quart skillet of water to a boil, add vinegar and reduce heat to medium-low. Crack each egg into its own ramekin and set aside. (Don’t cook the eggs yet.)

In a medium bowl, whisk together shallot, lemon juice, mustard, sugar and olive oil to make vinaigrette. Season to your taste with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss frisée and cress with vinaigrette, to your taste. Divide greens and bacon between four plates.

Slide the eggs into the water and cook until just firm, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon to drain the eggs, top the salads with an egg and season with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Note: Eggs can be poached ahead of time and stored refrigerated in ice water. To serve, place the eggs in barely simmering water for 30 seconds before topping the salad.

— John Ash