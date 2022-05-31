Gluten-Free Chocolate-Dipped Almond Crescents

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the sliced almonds into a shallow bowl and lightly crush them with your hand.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together the almond paste, almond flour, sugar and salt on medium speed until the mixture becomes grainy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg white and beat until the mixture smooths out, about 2 minutes.

Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces (each about 1 ounce). Roll each piece into a log that is about 4 inches long. Roll the logs into the crushed sliced almonds, then place on the prepared baking sheet, forming it into a U-shape. Space the cookies apart on the baking sheet.

Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Let cool on the pan for about 5 minutes then transfer to a rack and let cool completely.

Melt the bittersweet chocolate chips (in the microwave) and stir until smooth. Dip the ends or the base of the cooled cookies into the chocolate, then let dry on parchment or waxed paper.

— Kim Laidlaw