Green garlic.

Green Garlic Dip

May 31, 2022, 1:52PM

Green Garlic Dip

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

¾ cup minced green garlic, white and light green parts only

1 whole egg plus 1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

2⁄3 cup fruity extra-virgin olive oil

Salt, to taste

Instructions

In a small saucepan, bring ¼ cup water and the green garlic to a gentle simmer, cover and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Strain the garlic and cool.

In a blender, puree the egg, vinegars and cooled green garlic on medium-high. With the blender running, add the oil in a slow, steady stream to emulsify. Season to your taste with salt. Store covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

— John Ash

