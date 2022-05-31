Green Garlic Dip
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
¾ cup minced green garlic, white and light green parts only
1 whole egg plus 1 egg yolk
2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
2⁄3 cup fruity extra-virgin olive oil
Salt, to taste
Instructions
In a small saucepan, bring ¼ cup water and the green garlic to a gentle simmer, cover and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Strain the garlic and cool.
In a blender, puree the egg, vinegars and cooled green garlic on medium-high. With the blender running, add the oil in a slow, steady stream to emulsify. Season to your taste with salt. Store covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days.
— John Ash
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: