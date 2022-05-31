Green Garlic Dip

Instructions

In a small saucepan, bring ¼ cup water and the green garlic to a gentle simmer, cover and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Strain the garlic and cool.

In a blender, puree the egg, vinegars and cooled green garlic on medium-high. With the blender running, add the oil in a slow, steady stream to emulsify. Season to your taste with salt. Store covered and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

— John Ash