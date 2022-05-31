Subscribe
Green Salad with avocado, radish and pumpkin seeds from Dan Lucia of DL Catering in Healdsburg. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Green Salad with Avocado and Radishes

May 31, 2022, 1:50PM

Green Salad with Avocado and Radishes

More Recipes
Print Recipe

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

For vinaigrette:

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 shallot, diced

4 limes, juiced

Salt and pepper, to taste

For salad:

3 avocados

2 limes, juiced

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

2 heads butter leaf lettuce, washed and prepared

8 radishes

1 cup shredded carrot

½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds, to garnish

Instructions

For vinaigrette: In a small glass jar, combine all the ingredients and shake until nicely mixed.

To assemble salad: Cut each avocado into 6 to 8 pieces, depending on its size. Place in a bowl and add the lime juice, salt and pepper. With a sharp knife, thinly slice the radish and set aside.

In a large salad bowl, add butter lettuce, avocado, radish and shredded carrots. Add the dressing and lightly toss. Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds.

— Dan Lucia

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette