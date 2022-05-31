Green Salad with Avocado and Radishes

Instructions

For vinaigrette: In a small glass jar, combine all the ingredients and shake until nicely mixed.

To assemble salad: Cut each avocado into 6 to 8 pieces, depending on its size. Place in a bowl and add the lime juice, salt and pepper. With a sharp knife, thinly slice the radish and set aside.

In a large salad bowl, add butter lettuce, avocado, radish and shredded carrots. Add the dressing and lightly toss. Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds.

— Dan Lucia