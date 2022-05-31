Green Salad with Avocado and Radishes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
For vinaigrette:
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
1 shallot, diced
4 limes, juiced
Salt and pepper, to taste
For salad:
3 avocados
2 limes, juiced
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
2 heads butter leaf lettuce, washed and prepared
8 radishes
1 cup shredded carrot
½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds, to garnish
Instructions
For vinaigrette: In a small glass jar, combine all the ingredients and shake until nicely mixed.
To assemble salad: Cut each avocado into 6 to 8 pieces, depending on its size. Place in a bowl and add the lime juice, salt and pepper. With a sharp knife, thinly slice the radish and set aside.
In a large salad bowl, add butter lettuce, avocado, radish and shredded carrots. Add the dressing and lightly toss. Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds.
— Dan Lucia
