Grilled Albacore Tuna, Charred Corn and Pickled Fresno Chiles

Instructions

For Albacore Tuna:

Light the grill and bring to medium-high heat. When it’s hot, place corn cobs on the grill and char on all sides. When charred and still hot, place corn cobs in a bowl or dish and cover tightly with plastic wrap to steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and scrape kernels o. cobs with a knife and keep warm.

Salt and pepper albacore steaks to your liking and coat with grapeseed or canola oil. Grill approximately 2 to 2½ minutes per side on hot grill for rare center. Grill the cut limes at this time, too. Allow to rest for 5 minutes

While the steaks are resting, mix corn, scallions, chiles, cilantro, olive oil and lime zest and season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange albacore steaks on a platter and garnish with corn salsa and grilled limes

For Pickled Fresno Chiles:

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to boil and turn off heat. Let steep for 30 minutes. Strain off liquid and ginger; reserve chiles.

— Peter Janiak