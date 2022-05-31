Grilled Albacore Tuna, Charred Corn and Pickled Fresno Chiles
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
For Albacore Tuna:
4 ears shucked corn
6 5-ounce pieces albacore tuna
2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil
3 limes, split in half
½ cup scallions, cut into rings
¼ cup pickled Fresno chiles (see recipe below)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon olive oil
Zest of 1 lime
Salt and pepper
For Pickled Fresno Chiles:
¼ cup Fresno chile slivers
¼ cup rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon sugar
Pinch of salt
2-3 thin slices ginger
Instructions
For Albacore Tuna:
Light the grill and bring to medium-high heat. When it’s hot, place corn cobs on the grill and char on all sides. When charred and still hot, place corn cobs in a bowl or dish and cover tightly with plastic wrap to steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and scrape kernels o. cobs with a knife and keep warm.
Salt and pepper albacore steaks to your liking and coat with grapeseed or canola oil. Grill approximately 2 to 2½ minutes per side on hot grill for rare center. Grill the cut limes at this time, too. Allow to rest for 5 minutes
While the steaks are resting, mix corn, scallions, chiles, cilantro, olive oil and lime zest and season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange albacore steaks on a platter and garnish with corn salsa and grilled limes
For Pickled Fresno Chiles:
Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to boil and turn off heat. Let steep for 30 minutes. Strain off liquid and ginger; reserve chiles.
— Peter Janiak
