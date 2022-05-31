Subscribe
Grilled Albacore Tuna, Charred Corn, Pickled Chilis, Cilantro and Lime from St. Francis Winery executive chef Peter Janiak on May 19, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Grilled Albacore Tuna, Charred Corn and Pickled Fresno Chiles

May 31, 2022, 1:50PM

Grilled Albacore Tuna, Charred Corn and Pickled Fresno Chiles

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

For Albacore Tuna:

4 ears shucked corn

6 5-ounce pieces albacore tuna

2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil

3 limes, split in half

½ cup scallions, cut into rings

¼ cup pickled Fresno chiles (see recipe below)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon olive oil

Zest of 1 lime

Salt and pepper

For Pickled Fresno Chiles:

¼ cup Fresno chile slivers

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon sugar

Pinch of salt

2-3 thin slices ginger

Instructions

For Albacore Tuna:

Light the grill and bring to medium-high heat. When it’s hot, place corn cobs on the grill and char on all sides. When charred and still hot, place corn cobs in a bowl or dish and cover tightly with plastic wrap to steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and scrape kernels o. cobs with a knife and keep warm.

Salt and pepper albacore steaks to your liking and coat with grapeseed or canola oil. Grill approximately 2 to 2½ minutes per side on hot grill for rare center. Grill the cut limes at this time, too. Allow to rest for 5 minutes

While the steaks are resting, mix corn, scallions, chiles, cilantro, olive oil and lime zest and season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange albacore steaks on a platter and garnish with corn salsa and grilled limes

For Pickled Fresno Chiles:

Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to boil and turn off heat. Let steep for 30 minutes. Strain off liquid and ginger; reserve chiles.

— Peter Janiak

